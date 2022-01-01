Go
Shale Brewing - Taproom

Craft Beer for All People

7253 Whipple Ave NW

Popular Items

Side Salad$3.49
KIDS' QUESADILLA$4.00
Artichoke Dip$8.99
warm artichoke, parmesan, pita, celery
KIDS' PICKY PLATTER$5.00
pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, apple, pita, ranch, and drink.
Meatball Sub$9.99
Giant Pretzel$10.99
Giant pretzel with house made sauces: beer cheese, cinnamon cream cheese, ale mustard
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$8.99
White rice base, grilled chicken, teriyaki, green onions, sesame seeds
Bowl of Chips$2.50
Pretzel Pizza Bites$11.99
A new twist on our awesome Bavarian Soft pretzel sticks. Four pretzel sticks covered in mozzarella cheese and topped with pepperoni. Served with a side of marinara for dipping!
Chicken Apple Walnut$9.99
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, candied walnuts, fresh apples bleu crumbles
Location

7253 Whipple Ave NW

North Canton OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
