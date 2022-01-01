Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shallotte restaurants you'll love

Go
Shallotte restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Shallotte

Shallotte's top cuisines

Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Scroll right

Must-try Shallotte restaurants

Angelo's Pizzeria image

 

Angelo's Pizzeria

110 shallotte crossing suite d-3, Shallotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SM Classico$11.00
Traditional Mozzarella cheese & Tomato sauce. Create your own with additional toppings.
Deli Stromboli$14.00
Fresh dough filled with ham, pepperoni, salami & mozzarella.
Sm Salad$4.50
Fresh iceberg lettuce, Roma tomatoes, olives and onions, served with your choice of dressing
More about Angelo's Pizzeria
Amelia's Grille-OIB image

 

Amelia's Grille-OIB

1564 Market Place Blvd Suite 700, Ocean Isle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Basket Hand-Cut French Fries$5.95
A heaping portion of our fresh, daily hand cut french fries. Deep fried to a golden brown and lightly salted served with ketchup.
Wings$9.95
Chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
Firecracker Shrimp$13.95
Large panko breaded shrimp fried and drizzled with Amelia's sweet heat sauce.
More about Amelia's Grille-OIB
Eggs Up Grill image

SANDWICHES

Eggs Up Grill

110 Shallotte Crossing Parkway, Shallotte

Avg 4.5 (916 reviews)
Fast Pay
Popular items
Side French Toast$2.79
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
More about Eggs Up Grill
Tee Time Cafe image

 

Tee Time Cafe

126 Holden Beach Rd SW, Shallotte

Avg 4.4 (541 reviews)
More about Tee Time Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Shallotte

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Cheesecake

Short Ribs

French Toast

Spaghetti

Map

More near Shallotte to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Murrells Inlet

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Carolina Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Supply

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Southport

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston