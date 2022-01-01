Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Shallotte

Shallotte restaurants
Shallotte restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Angelo's Pizzeria image

 

Angelo's Pizzeria

110 shallotte crossing suite d-3, Shallotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Adult chicken tenders$12.00
More about Angelo's Pizzeria
Amelia's Grille-OIB image

 

Amelia's Grille-OIB

1564 Market Place Blvd Suite 700, Ocean Isle Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$9.95
Premium fried chicken tenderloins served with your choice of sauce.
Kids Chicken Fingers$5.95
Kids size Chicken fingers served with hand cut french fries and your choice of a beverage.
More about Amelia's Grille-OIB

