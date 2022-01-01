Go
Toast

Shanahan's

Come in and enjoy!

7353 w.Madison

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken and Andouille Jambalaya$16.00
tender chicken and andouille sausage, braised with red and green peppers, yellow and white onions, chopped tomatoes, parsley, long grain rice
Quart chicken and sausage gumbo$19.00
Shrimp & Grits$14.00
Shrimp and Andouille sausage, red & green peppers, yellow & green onions, creole seasoning over cheddar cheese grits
Shrimp Jambalaya$24.00
Traditional New Orleans rice casserole with Gulf shrimp, Chicken, andouille sausage, garlic,, bell peppers, green onions, 11 creole spices
Key Lime pie$6.00
Homemade, tart and creamy in a graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream
Crawfish Etouffee$22.00
Bayou crawfish tails seasoned with bell peppers, green onions, garlic, 11 spices over white rice
bowl crab and crawfish gumbo$13.00
Fried Shrimp Platter$20.00
Lightly battered shrimp, side of jambalaya, french fries and homemade tartar sauce
See full menu

Location

7353 w.Madison

illinios IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

3 Kings Jerk Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

3 Kings Jerk

No reviews yet

Welcome to the place where flavor meets fire and quality is our recipe‼️

Big Top Roosevelt

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Maya Del Sol

No reviews yet

Lively spot featuring Latin American eats, craft margaritas & cocktails, and one of the best patios in the Chicago area.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston