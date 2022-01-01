Go
Toast

Shandy's Cafe Heights

Come in and enjoy!

315 W 19th street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

315 W 19th street

Houston TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Harolds Taproom

No reviews yet

Opened in 2013, Harold’s focus is on providing guests with Southern Hospitality and delicious Southern Cuisine. Our seasoned culinary team strives to use the freshest ingredients possible, doing business with numerous local and regional farmers so that our menu is fresh and seasonal.

The Rice Box - Heights

No reviews yet

The Rice Box // Type_RB:02

Bacco Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boomtown Coffee

No reviews yet

.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston