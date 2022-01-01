Go
Shang Noodle & Chinese

Opened in 2017 and immediately became the neighborhood's favorite. Shang Noodle is located at downtown Evanston at 608 Davis St, Evanston IL 60201. Our specialties are house-made noodles, bubble tea, and Chinese shared dishes. Our business hours are 7 days a week 11am to 9pm.

608 Davis Street

Popular Items

炸春卷 Fried Spring Rolls$5.00
2 pieces per order, served with sweet chili dipping sauce
什锦炒面 House Chow Mein$13.00
work fried noodles with cabbage, carrots, broccoli, onion, beansprouts, with your choice of protein
麻婆豆腐🌶 Mapo Tofu$12.00
silken tofu with peppercorn and ground pork or vegetarian
煎锅贴 Pot Stickers$7.00
6 pieces per order, filled with chicken, cabbage, onion, served with black vinegar dipping sauce
鱼香茄子 🌶 Yu-Shang Eggplant$13.00
braise eggplant with bold, tart garlic Yu-Shang sauce
酸辣汤 🌶 Hot Sour Soup$5.00
with pork, tofu, bamboo, wood ear mushroom, eggs
左宗堂 🌶General Tsao's$14.00
wok tossed with peppers, onion, sweet spicy glaze with your choice of protein
尚炒饭 Classic Fried Rice$12.00
with carrots, peas, onion, eggs, scallions, your choice of protein
炸蟹角 Fried Crab Wonton$9.00
fired wonton shells filled with crabmeat, cream cheese served with sweet chili sauce (4pcs)
608 Davis Street

Evanston IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
