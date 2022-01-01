Go
Shanghai Bistro

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

2930 Craig Road

Eau Claire, WI 54701

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Sesame Chicken$11.50
Battered chicken breast, sesame glaze. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Bao$7.50
Four Chinese steamed buns (bao) with your choice of Korean bulgogi or Cantonese roast pork
California Roll$5.00
Crab and avocado
General Tso's Chicken$11.50
Battered chicken breast, sweet and spicy glaze. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Crab Rangoon$5.00
Cream cheese, minced crab, and scallions, wrapped in a Chinese wonton wrapper, fried to perfection
Orange Chicken$11.50
Battered dark meat tossed in a sweet and slightly spicy orange glaze. Served with your choice of white or fried rice.
Egg Rolls$4.50
Homemade Chinese egg rolls with shredded house-made all-natural Cantonese BBQ pork
Lo Mein$9.00
Cantose lo mein noodles with onion, cabbage, scallion, wok-seared in our house scallion oyster sauce
Gyoza$5.00
Japanese pan-friend pork dumplings, cilantro soy sauce
Fried Rice$8.00
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

