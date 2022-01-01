Go
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM

6718 Middle Fiskville Rd • $$

Avg 3.7 (1022 reviews)

Popular Items

21. Shrimp Rice Noodle Roll-鮮蝦滑腸粉$7.95
14. Har Gow (4)-晶瑩鮮蝦餃$6.95
5. Steamed B.B.Q. Pork Bun (3)-蜜汁叉燒包$6.95
4. Pork Shumai (4)-蟹黃燒賣$6.95
16. Shrimp Shumai (4)-蝦燒賣$6.95
7. Pan Fried Turnip Cake (3)-臘味蘿蔔糕$6.95
18. Shanghai Soup Dumpling (3)-小籠包$7.25
3. Sesame Ball (2)-芝麻煎堆仔$4.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

6718 Middle Fiskville Rd

Austin TX

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

