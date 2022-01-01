Go
Shanghai on Elm

700 Elm Street

Popular Items

Pad Thai Noodles$12.00
Orange Chicken$12.00
Fried Rice$12.00
Napkins
Veggie Spring Rolls$4.00
Lo Mein Noodles$12.00
Chicken Spring Roll$3.00
Egg Roll$3.00
Made with pork
General Chicken$12.00
Crab Rangoon$5.00
Location

700 Elm Street

Cincinnati OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

