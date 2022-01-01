Shanti - Kendall
Shanti Restaurant -
Kendall Square, Cambridge
Shanti Boston LLC
Popular Items
Location
Shanti Boston LLC
Cambridge MA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tatte Bakery & Cafe
Boston | Cambridge | Brookline
K2 Café
K2 is a full service coffee bar, cafe and meeting space where people, passions and ideas converge.
Za Cambridge
Specialty Pizzas and Salads
Senses Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!