Soleil Restaurant and Catering - Roxbury, MA

LOCATED IN ROXBURY’S CULTURAL NUBIAN SQUARE, OUR MENU IS FUELED BY OUR PASSION FOR CULINARY PERFECTION.



Crafted with love, fueled by culinary passion, and committed to great food and service, Soleil is your go-to spot for simple, yet elegant, home cooking. A casual neighborhood restaurant offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Soleil is the perfect place for your social, business, or after-work meal. Take out or catering, either way, you’ll enjoy every bite. Come to us or let us come to you!

