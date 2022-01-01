Go
Shanti

Indian Cusine.

49 Warren St.

Popular Items

Peshawary Naan$5.50
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with grounded raisins, almonds, coconut and pistachio.
Diet Pepsi$1.95
Lamb Vindaloo$18.95
Vindaloo sauce is often renowned as the most spiciest Indian sauce. Curried potato,vinegar and fresh roasted hot chillies qualify this dish as the most extravagantly hot. Can be served medium or spicy. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Lamb Saag$18.95
Classic Indian spinach dish consists of subtle flavors, fresh ginger, garlic and touch of cream. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Malai Kofta$14.95
Homemade croquette with potatoes, paneer and chopped vegetables dipped in a vegetable cream sauce and nuts. (Veg)
Served with Basmati Rice.
Indian Salad ( Small Tray )$55.00
Ras Malai$5.95
Fresh homemade cheese patties cooked in milk syrup with almond and nuts.
Lamb Korma$18.95
Korma is a mild dish, simmered in a creamy fragrant sauce with onion, garlic, ginger and cashews. (GF) Served with Basmati Rice.
Saffron Basmati Rice (Large Tray)$50.00
Saag Paneer$15.95
Diced homemade cheese cooked with spinach, cream and spices.( VEG, GF, NF ) Served with Basmati Rice.
Location

49 Warren St.

Roxbury MA

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
