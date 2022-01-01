Sharetea
Sharetea brings you deliciously refreshing Bubble tea to quench your thirst and delight your senses. We’re San Diego’s favorite tea spot, and we offer a variety of flavors and drinks.
Our customers can’t get enough of our Milk Teas -- from our Hokkaido Pearl Milk Tea -- made with caramel toffee and pearls -- to our smooth Classic Milk Black Tea. Our icy Fruit Teas will cool you down on a hot day with refreshing toppings like grapefruit and lemon. And with combination drinks, ice-blended coffee drinks, and more, we know we have something that you’ll love!
Some come hang out or grab a tea to go! One taste of our beverages will make you an instant fan.
55 East Duarte
Popular Items
Location
Arcadia CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
