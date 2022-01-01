Go
Sharetea

Sharetea brings you deliciously refreshing Bubble tea to quench your thirst and delight your senses. We’re San Diego’s favorite tea spot, and we offer a variety of flavors and drinks.
Our customers can’t get enough of our Milk Teas -- from our Hokkaido Pearl Milk Tea -- made with caramel toffee and pearls -- to our smooth Classic Milk Black Tea. Our icy Fruit Teas will cool you down on a hot day with refreshing toppings like grapefruit and lemon. And with combination drinks, ice-blended coffee drinks, and more, we know we have something that you’ll love!
Some come hang out or grab a tea to go! One taste of our beverages will make you an instant fan.

Popular Items

Classic Green Tea #12$4.25
Kiwi Fruit Tea with Aiyu Jelly #7$5.35
Hawaii Fruit Tea w/ Aiyu Jelly #9$5.50
Cls Milk Tea (No Boba) #16/17$4.50
Mango Green Milk Tea #28$5.50
Cls Pearl Milk Tea (2 Scoops) 22/23$5.25
Boba Fresh Milk$5.25
Classic Black Tea #12$4.25
Mango & Passion Fruit Green Tea #8$5.35
Wintermelon w/Fresh Milk #33$5.25
Location

55 East Duarte

Arcadia CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
