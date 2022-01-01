Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Blacksburg
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
220 N Main St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
220 N Main St
Blacksburg VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Cabo Fish Taco - Blacksburg
We have a new online website please follow this link: https://ordering.incentivio.com/client/3d64e077-78df-4167-b2f0-65d401ba22aa/store
Cellar Restaurant
The Cellar Restaurant and 6-PAK Store is located in the heart of downtown Blacksburg. Here you can enjoy a relaxing night of great food, pick from a large beer list, and listen to music from local bands.
Our recently opened craft beer store has one of the best selections in all of SW Virginia. Come by and see what’s going on at the Cellar tonight. Also, call us check out what we have on special today.- Cheers!
The Beat - Bangkok
Thai restaurant with a new twist in Blacksburg Downtown.
The Maroon Door
Come in and enjoy!