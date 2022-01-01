Go
Sharkey's Wing & Rib Joint - Blacksburg

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

220 N Main St • $

Avg 4.2 (237 reviews)

Popular Items

The Blacksburger$12.00
One-half pound of the freshest ground beef, hand-pattied daily & flame grilled to perfection. Served with L,T,O & mayo on the side
Wings - large (16)$20.00
All Wings Served W/ Celery & Bleu Cheese or Ranch. Extra-Crispy wings available upon request - Please allow extra cooking time
Crabby Patty Burger$13.50
Smothered w/ our famous Cajun Crab Dip, topped w/ jack/cheddar cheese & L,T,O
Wings - small (10)$14.00
All Wings Served W/ Celery & Bleu Cheese or Ranch. Extra-Crispy wings available upon request - Please allow extra cooking time
Boneless Wings - small$14.00
Our Boneless Wings are breaded & fried, served w/ Celery & Bleu Cheese or Ranch.
Wings and Fries$14.00
8 traditional chicken wings, tossed in your choice of sauce, served with a side of fries
Boneless and Fries$12.00
8 traditional chicken wings, tossed in your choice of sauce, served with a side of fries
Steakhouse Burger$14.00
Topped with cheddar cheese, homemade crispy onion straws, Applewood-smoked bacon, L,T,O and A1 Aioli!
Wings - half bucket (25)$30.00
All Wings Served W/ Celery & Bleu Cheese or Ranch. Extra-Crispy wings available upon request - Please allow extra cooking time
Basket of Fries$5.50
Seasoned Fries, Waffle Fries, Tater Tots, or Sweet Potato Fries
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

220 N Main St

Blacksburg VA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
