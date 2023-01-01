Go
A map showing the location of Sharks - 10320 Shawnee Mission PkwyView gallery

Sharks - 10320 Shawnee Mission Pkwy

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

10320 Shawnee Mission Pkwy

Shawnee, KS 66203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

10320 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Shawnee KS 66203

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Old Shawnee Pizza - Shawnee
orange star4.8 • 4,349
6000 Rogers Rd. Shawnee, KS 66203
View restaurantnext
Sanchos - 6505 Nieman Rd
orange starNo Reviews
6505 Nieman Rd Shawnee, KS 66203
View restaurantnext
Mother Clucker Shawnee
orange starNo Reviews
5930 Nieman Rd Shawnee, KS 66203
View restaurantnext
McLain's Market - Shawnee, KS
orange star4.7 • 349
5833 Nieman Rd Shawnee, KS 66203
View restaurantnext
Pegah's Family Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
11005 Johnson Drive Shawnee, KS 66203
View restaurantnext
Friction Beer Co
orange starNo Reviews
11018 Johnson Dr Shawnee, KS 66203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Shawnee

Old Shawnee Pizza - Shawnee
orange star4.8 • 4,349
6000 Rogers Rd. Shawnee, KS 66203
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - Belton
orange star4.7 • 2,656
11600 Shawnee Mission Pkwy Shawnee, KS 66203
View restaurantnext
Blind Box BBQ
orange star4.4 • 1,270
13214 W 62nd Terr Shawnee, KS 66216
View restaurantnext
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 22374 W. 66th St.
orange star4.2 • 1,016
22374 W. 66th St. Shawnee, KS 66226
View restaurantnext
McLain's Market - Shawnee, KS
orange star4.7 • 349
5833 Nieman Rd Shawnee, KS 66203
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Shawnee

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Sharks - 10320 Shawnee Mission Pkwy

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston