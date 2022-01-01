Go
Sharks Burger

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

12681 Hero Way West • $

Avg 4.7 (1146 reviews)

Rise & Shine Burger$8.99
Double patty Angus burger topped with 2 slices of melted white cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, tater tots, a fried egg, and shark sauce.
Jalapeño Jack Jalapeño Burger$8.59
Double patty Angus beef topped with fresh roasted jalapeños and 2 slices of melted Jalapeño Jack Cheese. Customize by selecting add-ons, condiments and veggies.
Tots$2.49
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.59
Grilled chicken breast served with crispy bacon strips, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and mayo.
Side Jalapeño Ranch (2oz)$0.79
Sharksburger$5.99
Double patty angus beef. Build your own! Customize by selecting cheese, add-ons, condiments and veggies.
Fries$2.49
Side Shark Sauce (2oz)$0.79
Junior Sharksburger$5.89
Single patty angus beef. Build your own! Customize by selecting cheese, add-ons, condiments and veggies. Served with fries or tots.
Great White Cheddar Bacon Burger$8.99
Double patty Angus beef topped with 3 slices of melted sharp White Cheddar Cheese and crispy bacon strips. Customize by selecting add-ons, condiments and veggies.
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

12681 Hero Way West

Leander TX

Sunday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
