Sharks Burger

Popular Items

Rise & Shine Burger$9.59
Double patty Angus burger topped with 2 slices of melted white cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, tater tots, a fried egg, and shark sauce.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.59
Grilled chicken breast served with crispy bacon strips, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and mayo.
Side Shark Sauce (2oz)$0.79
Fries$2.49
Sharksburger$5.99
Double patty angus beef. Build your own! Customize by selecting cheese, add-ons, condiments and veggies.
Jalapeño Jack Jalapeño Burger$8.59
Double patty Angus beef topped with fresh roasted jalapeños and 2 slices of melted Jalapeño Jack Cheese. Customize by selecting add-ons, condiments and veggies.
Tots$2.49
Philly Cheese Burger$8.99
Double patty Angus beef topped with sautéed red & green bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and topped with 2 slices of melted Provolone Cheese.
Junior Sharksburger$5.89
Single patty angus beef. Build your own! Customize by selecting cheese, add-ons, condiments and veggies. Served with fries or tots.
Great White Cheddar Bacon Burger$8.99
Double patty Angus beef topped with 3 slices of melted sharp White Cheddar Cheese and crispy bacon strips. Customize by selecting add-ons, condiments and veggies.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

15609 Ronald Reagan Ste C100

Leander TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
