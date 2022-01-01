Go
Sharky's Waterfront Grill

A Restaurant On The Water That Specializes In Seafood? Imagine That! Well, We Did! Sharky’s Is The Freshest Restaurant On The Water And Serves The Freshest Seafood This Side Of The Harbor! But Wait—There’s More! Knowing That Man Cannot Live On Seafood Alone—You’ll Find The Best Burgers In Kingwood (We Dare You To Try The Great White Shark Burger) As Well As A Bountiful Selection Of Sandwiches, Salads Or Gumbo—And Did We Mention The Desserts?! The Whale Shark Sundae And Mondae Is Sooo Big—It Can Feed The Whole Family!

1660 West Lake Houston Parkway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Whale Shark Platter$23.99
Seafood stuffed crab balls (3), fried shrimp (4), seafood stuffed shrimp (1), catfish, oysters (4) and hushpuppies (2) served with coleslaw, fries, cocktail & tartar sauce
Fish Bobbers$5.99
5 hushpuppies with honey butter
Shrimp Boat- 12 count$16.99
Breaded shrimp served with fries, cocktail & tartar sauce
St. Charles Louisiana Catfish$17.99
Broiled or blackened catfish topped with shrimp and andouille sausage in a spicy cream sauce
Upstream Salmon$19.99
Broiled salmon filet topped with citrus butter
Southwest Mahi-Mahi Tacos$17.99
2 soft corn tortillas filled with broiled or blackened Mahi-Mahi topped with chipotle coleslaw and jack cheese
Cabo Tacos$13.99
Two soft corn tortillas filled with your choice of broiled, blackened or beer battered tilapia topped with red cabbage, jicama, cilantro, baja sauce and Sharky’s rice
Shark Bites-8 count$16.99
Shrimp stuffed with pepper jack cheese, wrapped in bacon, then lightly fried, brushed with BBQ sauce and served with chipotle sauce
English Fish & Chips$17.99
Beer battered cod served with fries and tartar sauce
Shark Bites-5 count$13.99
Shrimp stuffed with pepper jack cheese, wrapped in bacon, then lightly fried, brushed with BBQ sauce and served with chipotle sauce
Location

1660 West Lake Houston Parkway

Kingwood TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
