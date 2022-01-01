Sharon restaurants you'll love
Griddle and Grill
384 South Main St, Sharon
|Popular items
|2+2+2
|$9.95
2 eggs any style , and 1 choice from the meat and sweet selections: or extra cost for 1 Belgium waffle with appropriate condiments
|Three Egg Omelette
|$8.00
Always fresh beaten eggs rolled with your favorite toppings and choice of toast
|Pancakes
|$8.00
three buttermilk pancakes served w syrup / Add Fresh Strawberry, Blueberry or Chocolate chips to the Pancake Batter for $1.50
Red Lentil Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurant
1 Pond Street, Sharon
|Popular items
|Thai Peanut Noodle
|$10.99
|Mexican Pizza
|$13.50
|Pistachio & Coconut Herb Encrusted Tofu with Corn Cake
|$16.50
SANDWICHES • FRUITS
Ward's Berry Farm
614 S Main St, Sharon
|Popular items
|Chicken Caeser Wrap
|$9.25
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese.
|Chicken Parmesan
|$11.75
Homemade Chicken Parmesan In our Homemade Marinara Sauce with Provolone & Parmesan Cheese.
|Green Machine
|$4.75
Green Apple, Banana, Pineapple, Orange Juice, Spinach, Lime Juice
ICE CREAM
Crescent Ridge Dairy
407 Bay Road, Sharon
|Popular items
|Mocha Chip
|$8.75
Our Crescent Ridge Mocha Chip Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe. So rich, so creamy...you won't believe ice cream could be this good. Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, corn syrup, chocolate chips (sugar, coconut oil, cocoa (processed with alkali, natural cocoa) skim milk, natural coffee flavor, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan) chocolate liquor
|Cow Prints
|$8.75
Vanilla ice cream with a thick fudge swirl and loaded with chocolate-covered peanut butter truffles...wow. Crescent Ridge Cow Prints Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family recipe. Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, corn syrup, skim milk, cocoa (dutch cocoa naturally processed and with alkali) peanut butter, peanut oil, vanilla beans, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan) salt
|Egg Nog (includes bottle deposit)
|$7.75
It's back! Rich, delicous Crescent Ridge egg nog is the ultimate holiday treat and a long standing tradition with many local families. Made with heavy cream, the perfect amount of spice and bottled in glass to preserve taste...if you haven't tried it, you're missing out!
Simcha - Sharon
370 S Main St, Sharon