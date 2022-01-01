Sharon restaurants you'll love

Sharon restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Sharon

Sharon's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Sharon restaurants

Griddle and Grill image

 

Griddle and Grill

384 South Main St, Sharon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2+2+2$9.95
2 eggs any style , and 1 choice from the meat and sweet selections: or extra cost for 1 Belgium waffle with appropriate condiments
Three Egg Omelette$8.00
Always fresh beaten eggs rolled with your favorite toppings and choice of toast
Pancakes$8.00
three buttermilk pancakes served w syrup / Add Fresh Strawberry, Blueberry or Chocolate chips to the Pancake Batter for $1.50
More about Griddle and Grill
Consumer pic

 

Red Lentil Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurant

1 Pond Street, Sharon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Thai Peanut Noodle$10.99
Mexican Pizza$13.50
Pistachio & Coconut Herb Encrusted Tofu with Corn Cake$16.50
More about Red Lentil Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurant
Ward's Berry Farm image

SANDWICHES • FRUITS

Ward's Berry Farm

614 S Main St, Sharon

Avg 4.3 (539 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Caeser Wrap$9.25
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese.
Chicken Parmesan$11.75
Homemade Chicken Parmesan In our Homemade Marinara Sauce with Provolone & Parmesan Cheese.
Green Machine$4.75
Green Apple, Banana, Pineapple, Orange Juice, Spinach, Lime Juice
More about Ward's Berry Farm
Crescent Ridge Dairy image

ICE CREAM

Crescent Ridge Dairy

407 Bay Road, Sharon

Avg 4.5 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mocha Chip$8.75
Our Crescent Ridge Mocha Chip Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family Recipe. So rich, so creamy...you won't believe ice cream could be this good. Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, corn syrup, chocolate chips (sugar, coconut oil, cocoa (processed with alkali, natural cocoa) skim milk, natural coffee flavor, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan) chocolate liquor 
Cow Prints$8.75
Vanilla ice cream with a thick fudge swirl and loaded with chocolate-covered peanut butter truffles...wow.  Crescent Ridge Cow Prints Ice Cream is handmade from an award-winning, 50-year-old Parrish Family recipe. Ingredients: milk, cream, sugar, corn syrup, skim milk, cocoa (dutch cocoa naturally processed and with alkali) peanut butter, peanut oil, vanilla beans, stabilizer (locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan) salt 
Egg Nog (includes bottle deposit)$7.75
It's back! Rich, delicous Crescent Ridge egg nog is the ultimate holiday treat and a long standing tradition with many local families. Made with heavy cream, the perfect amount of spice and bottled in glass to preserve taste...if you haven't tried it, you're missing out!
More about Crescent Ridge Dairy
Crescent Ridge image

 

Crescent Ridge

355 Bay Road, Sharon

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Crescent Ridge
Restaurant banner

 

Simcha - Sharon

370 S Main St, Sharon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Simcha - Sharon
