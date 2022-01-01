Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Sharon

Sharon restaurants
Sharon restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Griddle and Grill

384 South Main St, Sharon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon cakes Benedict$11.00
Two House made salmon patty topped with pouches eggs and Bernaise sauce
More about Griddle and Grill
Consumer pic

 

Red Lentil Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurant

1 Pond Street, Sharon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chesapeake Crabless Cakes$14.99
Two cakes made of tempeh, seaweed, roasted corn and spices. Topped with seasoned orzo pasta.
Pistachio & Coconut Herb Encrusted Tofu with Corn Cake$18.99
Fresh herb, coconut and pistachio-encrusted tofu, pan-seared corn cake, and wilted spinach with red pepper and jalapeno relish and cilantro chutney.
Slice of Cake$7.99
More about Red Lentil Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurant

