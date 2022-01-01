Cake in Sharon
Sharon restaurants that serve cake
More about Griddle and Grill
Griddle and Grill
384 South Main St, Sharon
|Salmon cakes Benedict
|$11.00
Two House made salmon patty topped with pouches eggs and Bernaise sauce
More about Red Lentil Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurant
Red Lentil Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurant
1 Pond Street, Sharon
|Chesapeake Crabless Cakes
|$14.99
Two cakes made of tempeh, seaweed, roasted corn and spices. Topped with seasoned orzo pasta.
|Pistachio & Coconut Herb Encrusted Tofu with Corn Cake
|$18.99
Fresh herb, coconut and pistachio-encrusted tofu, pan-seared corn cake, and wilted spinach with red pepper and jalapeno relish and cilantro chutney.
|Slice of Cake
|$7.99