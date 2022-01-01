Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Sharon

Sharon restaurants
Sharon restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Griddle and Grill image

 

Griddle and Grill

384 South Main St, Sharon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers and FF$9.00
More about Griddle and Grill
Consumer pic

 

Red Lentil Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurant

1 Pond Street, Sharon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Soy Chicken Strips$4.50
Soy Chicken Strips$4.50
More about Red Lentil Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurant

