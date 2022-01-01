Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Sharon
/
Sharon
/
Chicken Tenders
Sharon restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Griddle and Grill
384 South Main St, Sharon
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Fingers and FF
$9.00
More about Griddle and Grill
Red Lentil Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurant
1 Pond Street, Sharon
No reviews yet
Kids Soy Chicken Strips
$4.50
Soy Chicken Strips
$4.50
More about Red Lentil Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurant
