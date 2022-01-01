Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Sharon

Sharon restaurants
Sharon restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Griddle and Grill image

 

Griddle and Grill

384 South Main St, Sharon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Ceasar Wrap$10.25
Grilled Chicken breast house Caesar dressing, tomato and croutons ,crisp lettuce rolled in to white wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.75
Grilled Chicken Breast tossed with house hot sauce and rolled in a white wrap with tomatoes , blue cheese and lettuce
More about Griddle and Grill
Arizona Chicken Wrap image

SANDWICHES • FRUITS

Ward's Berry Farm

614 S Main St, Sharon

Avg 4.3 (539 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Arizona Chicken Wrap$9.75
Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato
More about Ward's Berry Farm
Item pic

 

Ward's Berry Farm Sandwich & Smoothie Bar

614 South Main Street, Sharon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Arizona Chicken Wrap$9.75
Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato
Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.25
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese.
California Chicken Wrap$9.75
Grilled Chicken Breast, Provolone Cheese, Pesto, Lettuce & Tomato
More about Ward's Berry Farm Sandwich & Smoothie Bar

