Pies in Sharon

Ingredients: Strawberry ice cream: Cream, sugar, skim milk, corn syrup solids, strawberries, locust bean gum, carob bean gum, soy lecithin, carageenan, red #40, yellow #6, blue #6 (may contain milk soy wheat and coconut oil)Whipped Cream Cheese Filling - sugar, heavy cream, milk, carageenan, mono/diglycerides, polysorbate 8, pasteurized milk and cream, salt, guar gum, carob bean gumButterCreme Vanilla Frosting - High fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated vegetable oil, sodium caseinate, polysorbate 60, carbohydrate gum, salt, soy lecithin, potassium sorbate, polyglycerol esters of fatty acids, soy protein concentrate, xantham gumGraham Crumb Crust - wheat flour, modified palm, palm kernel oil shortening, graham flour, sugar, icing sugar,

