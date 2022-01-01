Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Sharon

Sharon restaurants
Sharon restaurants that serve pies

Red Lentil Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurant

1 Pond Street, Sharon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shepherd's Pie$18.99
More about Red Lentil Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurant
ICE CREAM

Crescent Ridge Dairy

407 Bay Road, Sharon

Avg 4.5 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Inna's Kitchen Chickpea Lentil Pie$15.50
Ingredients: Water, homemade gluten-free vegan pie crust (trans fat-free margarine (vegetable oil (canola, cottonseed, and/or soybean oils), palm oil, water, salt, soy lecithin, sodium benzoate, mono- and diglycerides, mixed tocopherols, ascorbic acid, citric acid) artificial flavor, vitamin A palmitate, beta carotene) Sweet Rice Flour, Brown rice flour, water, canola oil, potato starch, xanthan gum), chickpeas, onion, potatoes, green beans, cauliflower, lentils, carrot, celery, canola oil, brown rice flour, kosher salt, curry powder, turmer
Smores Pie 9"$20.00
Ingredients: Strawberry ice cream: Cream, sugar, skim milk, corn syrup solids, strawberries, locust bean gum, carob bean gum, soy lecithin, carageenan, red #40, yellow #6, blue #6 (may contain milk soy wheat and coconut oil)Whipped Cream Cheese Filling - sugar, heavy cream, milk, carageenan, mono/diglycerides, polysorbate 8, pasteurized milk and cream, salt, guar gum, carob bean gumButterCreme Vanilla Frosting - High fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated vegetable oil, sodium caseinate, polysorbate 60, carbohydrate gum, salt, soy lecithin, potassium sorbate, polyglycerol esters of fatty acids, soy protein concentrate, xantham gumGraham Crumb Crust - wheat flour, modified palm, palm kernel oil shortening, graham flour, sugar, icing sugar,
More about Crescent Ridge Dairy

