Sweet potato fries in
Sharon
/
Sharon
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Sharon restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Wagon Wheel Diner - 384 South Main Street
384 South Main Street, Sharon
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries Side
$5.99
More about Wagon Wheel Diner - 384 South Main Street
Red Lentil Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurant
1 Pond Street, Sharon
No reviews yet
Belgian Sweet Potato Fries
$7.50
More about Red Lentil Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurant
