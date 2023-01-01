Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Sharon

Sharon restaurants
Sharon restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Wagon Wheel Diner - 384 South Main Street

384 South Main Street, Sharon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries Side$5.99
More about Wagon Wheel Diner - 384 South Main Street
Red Lentil Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurant

1 Pond Street, Sharon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Belgian Sweet Potato Fries$7.50
More about Red Lentil Vegetarian & Vegan Restaurant

