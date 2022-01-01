Turkey clubs in Sharon
Sharon restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Griddle and Grill
Griddle and Grill
384 South Main St, Sharon
|Bacon-Turkey Sandwich
|$10.95
Baked turkey breast, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh basil\\horseradish dressing on sourdough bread ( contains dairy in the spread )
More about Ward's Berry Farm
SANDWICHES • FRUITS
Ward's Berry Farm
614 S Main St, Sharon
|Oven-Roasted Turkey Club
|$9.75
Sliced Turkey with Bacon, Mayonnaise, Dijon Mustard, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato
More about Ward's Berry Farm Sandwich & Smoothie Bar
Ward's Berry Farm Sandwich & Smoothie Bar
614 South Main Street, Sharon
|Oven-Roasted Turkey Club
|$9.75
Sliced Turkey with Bacon, Mayonnaise, Dijon Mustard, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato
|Kid's Turkey Sandwich
|$4.75
Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast on White Bread