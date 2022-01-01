Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Sharon

Sharon restaurants
Sharon restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Griddle and Grill image

 

Griddle and Grill

384 South Main St, Sharon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon-Turkey Sandwich$10.95
Baked turkey breast, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh basil\\horseradish dressing on sourdough bread ( contains dairy in the spread )
More about Griddle and Grill
Oven-Roasted Turkey Club image

SANDWICHES • FRUITS

Ward's Berry Farm

614 S Main St, Sharon

Avg 4.3 (539 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Oven-Roasted Turkey Club$9.75
Sliced Turkey with Bacon, Mayonnaise, Dijon Mustard, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato
More about Ward's Berry Farm
Item pic

 

Ward's Berry Farm Sandwich & Smoothie Bar

614 South Main Street, Sharon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oven-Roasted Turkey Club$9.75
Sliced Turkey with Bacon, Mayonnaise, Dijon Mustard, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato
Kid's Turkey Sandwich$4.75
Oven-Roasted Turkey Breast on White Bread
More about Ward's Berry Farm Sandwich & Smoothie Bar

