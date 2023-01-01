Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sharpsburg restaurants you'll love

Sharpsburg restaurants
  Sharpsburg

Must-try Sharpsburg restaurants

H J Wings and Things - Sharpsburg

20 F Thomas Grace Annex Ln, Sharpsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey & Cheese$8.49
Healthier option with thinly sliced smoked turkey with your choice of cheese
Fried Cauliflower$9.49
a basket of fresh cauliflower florets dipped in homemade batter, fried, and served with side of ranch or horsey sauce
Fried Pickles$8.49
Pickle chips battered in our homemade beer batter served with a side of ranch or horsey sauce
More about H J Wings and Things - Sharpsburg
Skinny's Food Truck #1 (Small One)

4927 Georgia Highway 16, Senoia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
10 Wings$10.99
Delicious medium cut wings. Served with ranch or blue cheese.
Tots (Regular)$3.99
Our awesome crispy tater tots. We don't season them. Make sure to season them at the condiment station.
Lemonade Crush$3.99
Our special recipe lemonade.
More about Skinny's Food Truck #1 (Small One)
Skinny's Food Truck #2 (Big Red One) - Our BIG RED Food Truck

Our Current Location, Sharpsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Skinny's Food Truck #2 (Big Red One) - Our BIG RED Food Truck
