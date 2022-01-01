Go
Toast

Shastas Sweet Treats & Coffee

Sweetest local spot to reconnect, recharge and indulge in life's little pleasures. Great Coffee & teas, Fresh baked goodies and community all in one place.

290 East Horizon Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

*Single Mini Cupcake$2.75
The smaller version of your favorite treats. Can't decide on a flavor? Why not try a few! All the same great delicious options in small bite sized goodness.
pineapple upside down$5.75
Classic, moist yellow cake crowned with a pineapple & a cherrv on top
6-Pack of Cookies$15.00
Single Cookie$2.75
Brownie$3.75
Fresh baked daily, with a soft gooey center and nice crisp edges.
Several flavors to choose from.
Cinnamon Roll$4.50
Sticky gooey goodness, these cinnamon rolls will melt your brain.
*Multi Flavor 4-Pack Mini Cupcakes$10.00
*Multi Flavor 4-Pack Standard Cupcakes$15.50
See full menu

Location

290 East Horizon Drive

Henderson NV

Sunday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chinitas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sticks Tavern

No reviews yet

All American sports bar serving technique driven bar fare with an emphasis on rotisserie chicken.

Water Street Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ferrara's Bread Company & Catering

No reviews yet

d

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston