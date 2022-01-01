Go
Shaved Duck Smokehouse

In-house, outdoor picnic tables, curbside & delivery
Locally owned and operated since 2009, the Shaved Duck Smokehouse serves the finest hickory & cherry smoked bbq in town. Known for Burnt Ends, Brisket, Whole Smoked Chicken, Duroc Baby Back Ribs & Pulled Pork combined with scratch kitchen sides, ribs & sauces.
Full service Catering, box lunches & monthly BBQ Classes

2900 Virginia Avenue

Popular Items

Burnt Ends Sandwich$16.99
Smoked with cherry and a touch of hickory, cut to order, spicy grilla sauce served with smoked jalapenos.
Heritage Baby Back Ribs
slow smoked with cherry & touch of hickory, spritzed throughout, high fived with our finishing basting sauce & rub
Brisket Point Burger$13.99
the perfect blend of brisket point and flat, ground in house, thin stacked with melted American cheese & charred balsamic onions
Smoked Crispy Wings$7.99
slow smoked, flash fried. Choice of dry rubbed, buffalo style or sweet & spicy honey ginger sauce. 1/2 lb & 1lb
Jalapeno Cheddar Hushpuppies$5.99
Crispy on the outside and fluffy in the middle. Cheesy with a kick. Served with a cajun aioli.
Smothered Fries$12.99
pulled pork over crisp fries topped with cheese sauce & freshly grated sharp cheddar. VEGETARIAN OPTION: smoked jalapeños, mixed peppers, onions, smoked tomatoes
Mac n' cheese$4.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.99
Smoked slowly over cherry and hickory, basted with Wee Tilly's bbq sauce, pulled to order
2 Meats$17.99
Burnt Ends$14.99
brisket point, smoked slowly over cherry & hickory & tossed in our classic grilla goo sauce
2900 Virginia Avenue

Saint Louis MO

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
