Shaver Lake restaurants you'll love

The Mill Coffee House
42696 Tollhouse Road Shaver Lake, CA 93664, Shaver Lake
|Popular items
|Iced Vanilla Latte
|$0.00
Espresso, vanilla torini syrup, milk over ice
|Bagel pizza
|$5.00
1/2 of A toasted Plain bagel
melted cheese, bacon and egg atop
|Cinnamon Walnut Streusel
|$3.75
cinnamon walnut streusel
Hungry Hut - Shaver lake
42008 Tollhouse Rd, Shaver Lake
|Popular items
|Fries
|$5.99
Bag of our special in house seasoned, shoe string fries
|Hut Dog
|$8.25
1/4 lb beef hot dog, with mustard, ketchup, onion, relish served on a toasted French roll
|Hut Burger
|$12.95
6oz hand crafted Pattie with bacon, jack cheese, pickled jalapeño peppers our signature bar b sauce served on 4 1/2 inch oil top bun
Seasons Cafe at Huntington Lake - 42135 Tollhouse Rd
42135 Tollhouse Rd, Shaver Lake