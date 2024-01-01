Shaver Lake restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shaver Lake restaurants

Shaver Lake restaurants
  Shaver Lake

Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Shaver Lake restaurants

The Mill Coffee House

42696 Tollhouse Road Shaver Lake, CA 93664, Shaver Lake

Popular items
Iced Vanilla Latte$0.00
Espresso, vanilla torini syrup, milk over ice
Bagel pizza$5.00
1/2 of A toasted Plain bagel
melted cheese, bacon and egg atop
Cinnamon Walnut Streusel$3.75
cinnamon walnut streusel
More about The Mill Coffee House
Hungry Hut - Shaver lake

42008 Tollhouse Rd, Shaver Lake

Popular items
Fries$5.99
Bag of our special in house seasoned, shoe string fries
Hut Dog$8.25
1/4 lb beef hot dog, with mustard, ketchup, onion, relish served on a toasted French roll
Hut Burger$12.95
6oz hand crafted Pattie with bacon, jack cheese, pickled jalapeño peppers our signature bar b sauce served on 4 1/2 inch oil top bun
More about Hungry Hut - Shaver lake
Seasons Cafe at Huntington Lake - 42135 Tollhouse Rd

42135 Tollhouse Rd, Shaver Lake

More about Seasons Cafe at Huntington Lake - 42135 Tollhouse Rd
