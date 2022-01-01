Go
Toast

Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink

Shawarma Shack, now open at Junction Food Hall, Denver, CO, boasts authentic Mediterranean street-food, slow-cooked meats, vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options as well as a range of spreads, dips, and marinades. #halal

2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Falafel Wrap$8.59
Falafel, hummus, pickled cucumber & turnip, tomato, sumac onion, lettuce, tahini & harissa
Lamb Gyro$10.59
Roasted beef and lamb shawarma, lettuce, tomato, sumac onion, cucumber, tzatziki & feta cheese
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$12.99
Roasted chicken bowl with choice of base; Basmati Rice, Hummus or Lettuce
Chicken Gyro$9.59
Roasted chicken shawarma, lettuce, tomato, sumac onion, cucumber, tzatziki & feta cheese
Falafel Bowl$11.99
Fried chickpea patty bowl with choice of base; Basmati Rice, Hummus or Lettuce
Falafel$4.79
Fried chickpea patties with tahini sauce
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$9.59
Roasted chicken shawarma, pickled cucumber & turnip, tomato, sumac onion, garlic aioli & parsley
Hummus$4.79
Savory chickpea and tahini dip with pita bread
Lamb Shawarma Bowl$13.99
Roasted Lamb bowl with choice of base; Basmati Rice, Hummus or Lettuce
Sumac Fries$2.99
Seasoned, hand cut potato fries
See full menu

Location

2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taco Sabe @ Junction Food and Drink

No reviews yet

Taco Sabe

Mr. Miner's Meat & Cheese - Junction Food and Drink

No reviews yet

We believe in food that feeds the soul. Mr. Miner’s Meat & Cheese features beautifully cured meats & fine cheeses - thoughtfully chosen; sourced local as well as international to create boards and sandwiches crafted to perfection.

SONDER Coffeebar @ Junction Food and Drink

No reviews yet

Locally roasted craft coffee & tea.

Pete's-A-Pie of Denver @ Junction Food and Drink

No reviews yet

A chef-driven pizza purveyor using fresh, all-natural ingredients in the new Junction Food & Drink Market at Colorado Center. Traditional and deep-dish by the slice or whole pie. Get a salad too!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston