Shawarma Shack @ Junction Food and Drink
Shawarma Shack, now open at Junction Food Hall, Denver, CO, boasts authentic Mediterranean street-food, slow-cooked meats, vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options as well as a range of spreads, dips, and marinades. #halal
2000 S. Colorado Bldg IV
Location
Denver CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
