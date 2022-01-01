Shawarma Stop
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
13903 19 Mile Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
13903 19 Mile Rd
Sterling Heights MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
La Saj Lebanese Bistro
From the dawn of civilization, the indigenous people of the Middle East have created delectable meat and vegetable dishes using a unique style of cooking known as Saj. At first, food like lamb or beef was prepared on flat, round rocks that were heated by the sun and combined with fresh vegetables, rich spices, and flavorful
marinades. But as time evolved, a metal dome heated from underneath was developed that came to be called Saj.
Soul of Detroit
Soul of Detroit, A Taste of the City is a Detroit-style restaurant nestled in the heart of the Golden Corridor. We offer Comedy Shows, Live Band Performances and Karaoke Brunch! We are a "Good Time!" So come out and enjoy
"A Taste of the City!"
Hook and Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Sahara Mediterranean Grill
At Sahara Grill, it is our mission to continue this culinary evolution by finding new ways to present traditional Mediterranean flavors with a modern twist, while delivering a "just like back home" dining experience. We would give you a tour of our kitchen to show you what we're talking about, but we think that eating is more fun. That's why we're inviting you to come in and taste the Sahara Difference.