Shawarma Stop

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

13903 19 Mile Rd • $

Avg 4.4 (425 reviews)

Popular Items

Hummus
Served with pita bread.
Steak Fries
Chicken Shawarma Pita Combo$5.99
Comes with Pickles, Tomatoes, and Garlic. Combo includes side choice and drink.
Garlic Sauce
Medium and large served with pita bread.
Chicken Shawarma Fattoush$7.49
Chicken Shawarma Pita$5.99
Comes with Pickles, Tomatoes, and Garlic.
BYO Pita$6.99
Small Cup Garlic$1.00
Fattoush
Bowl$8.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

13903 19 Mile Rd

Sterling Heights MI

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
