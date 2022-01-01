Go
Bars & Lounges

Shawbucks

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

336 Reviews

$$

212 West 2nd Street

Jamestown, NY 14701

Pickup

Popular Items

Wings 10$14.00
Traditional Burger$11.00
Sirloin steak burger made to order with lettuce, tomato, and onion with your choice of swiss, cheddar, or provolone cheese
French Dip$12.00
Roast beef topped with melted mozzarella. Served with au jus.
Loaded Steak Fries$9.00
Fries seasoned with garlic then smothered with melted cheese and bacon
Chicken Tenders$9.00
Served with Bleu Cheese, and Celery. Add Fries 2.79
Side Fries$2.25
Friday Night Fish Fry$16.00
Fridays only. Served with coleslaw and french fries
Wings 18$20.00
Wings 5$7.00
Pizza Rolls$7.00
Pepperoni and Cheese filled Pastry, served with Marinara
Attributes and Amenities

check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

212 West 2nd Street, Jamestown NY 14701

