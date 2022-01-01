Go
Shawnee Bluff Winery

See You at Shawnee ~

PIZZA

2430 Bagnell Dam Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (841 reviews)

Bavarian Pretzels$10.00
Oven Baked Pretzels
Served with Beer Cheese or Honey Mustard
BALSAMIC CHICKEN FLATBREAD$13.00
Charcuterie Platter (Large)$18.00
Pacific Pizza$20.00
Red Sauce
Canadian Bacon
Pineapple
Mozz-Parm Blend
Live Music
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2430 Bagnell Dam Blvd

Lake Ozark MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
