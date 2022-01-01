Go
Shawnee General Store is an original General Store in operation since 1859. Located near the Delaware River and Appalachian Trail we provide breakfast, lunch and grab and go to take on your outdoor adventure. We also have wine tasting, local made products like soap, maple syrup and honey. Consistently known as the best breakfast sandwich spot in the Poconos, stop in for a visit and step back in time.

Shawnee On Delaware PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
