Shawnee restaurants you'll love

Go
Shawnee restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Shawnee

Shawnee's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Scroll right

Must-try Shawnee restaurants

Eggtc. image

 

Eggtc.

7182 Renner Road, Shawnee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Southwestern Benny$9.99
A biscuit topped with a sausage patty, scrambled eggs and chorizo gravy. Served with a side.
Build Your Own Omelet$6.99
Served with bread and a choice of breakfast potatoes, hash browns or fruit. Each ingredient $0.99
Breakfast Tacos$9.99
Scrambled eggs, monterey jack and cheddar, black beans, jalapenos onions, tomatoes and avocados on three corn tortillas, with a side of sour cream, mango salsa and lettuce. Served with a side
More about Eggtc.
Shawnee Mission Beach Bar and Grill image

 

Shawnee Mission Beach Bar and Grill

19800 Johnson Drive, Shawnee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MYSTERY CAN$2.00
MUST BE 21 YEARS OF AGE TO ORDER BEER. WE WILL ID.
The Beach$7.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion; pickle on a Brioche bun.
Add cheddar, swiss or pepperjack cheese for $0.50
Tuesday Tacos$4.00
3 beef or 3 chicken tacos (no mix) with lettuce, pico and cheese in soft shell served with salsa
More about Shawnee Mission Beach Bar and Grill
Old Shawnee Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Old Shawnee Pizza

6000 Rogers Rd., Shawnee

Avg 4.8 (4349 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CLASSIC SALAD$5.00
Harvest blend of lettuce, topped with an Italian cheese blend, bacon bits and
pepperoni. Served with your favorite dressing.
LG Meat Locker$25.99
Pepperoni, Shredded Canadian Bacon, Smoked Bacon, Hamburger, Sausage, Italian Sausage & All Natural Mozzarella
LG Fixins$25.99
Pepperoni, Shredded Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Sausage, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives & Extra All Natural Mozzarella
More about Old Shawnee Pizza
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

22374 W. 66th St., Shawnee

Avg 4.2 (1016 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sliders$9.50
Three baby boogas with American cheese atop a bed of fries
Charred Wings$12.50
Just like our Original Wings with the extra step of char broiling to sear in the flavor
Boneless Wings$9.00
Lightly breaded, boneless and all sauced up with your choice.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Juan Jose's Taqueria image

 

Juan Jose's Taqueria

13220 W 62nd Terrace, Shawnee

Avg 4.7 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada / Steak$8.00
Side Queso$1.00
Combo Tacos$8.00
More about Juan Jose's Taqueria
Drastic Measures image

 

Drastic Measures

5817 Nieman Rd, Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Antigone$13.00
Afterschool Special$13.00
Deadeye Diaz$12.00
More about Drastic Measures
The Other Place image

 

The Other Place

22730 Midland Drive, Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.50
Your choice of freshly breaded or char-grilled chicken tenders with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mild buffalo wing sauce and ranch dressing in a cheddar jalapeño wrap.
Mozzarella Stix$8.50
Hand cut and freshly breaded. Served with homemade marinara.
Chicken Basket$12.00
Served with your choice of ranch or house made honey mustard.
More about The Other Place
Blind Box BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Blind Box BBQ

13214 W 62nd Terr, Shawnee

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Notorious PIG$13.00
Local, smoked sausage topped with pulled pork, mac and cheese, and onion straws
Combo #1$19.00
3 spare ribs, burnt ends, sausage and a choice of two sides
Burnt End Dinner$16.00
1/2lb of prime, beef burnt ends
More about Blind Box BBQ
McLain's Market image

CAKES

McLain's Market

5833 Nieman Rd, Shawnee

Avg 4.7 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Latte
Double shot of espresso paired with your favorite milk.
Croissants$1.90
Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
Limit 6 per order.
Mini Cookie Box$12.00
This cookie box has 9 cookies total and has all of your favorite holiday cookies. It includes the following cookies: 1 round gingerbread cookie, 1 sugar sprinkle cookie, 2 chocolate chip cookies, 1 chocolate dipped macaroon, 3 butter cookies, and 1 cupcookie.
More about McLain's Market
Third Coast Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Third Coast Pizza

7820 Quivira Rd, Lenexa

Avg 4.7 (177 reviews)
Takeout
More about Third Coast Pizza
Hawaiian Bros image

CHICKEN

Hawaiian Bros

11600 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Shawnee

Avg 4.7 (2656 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Hawaiian Bros
KC's Neighborhood Bar and Grill image

 

KC's Neighborhood Bar and Grill

10201 w 47th st, Merriam

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about KC's Neighborhood Bar and Grill
Consumer pic

 

Barley's Kitchen & Tap

16649 Midland Dr., Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$11.00
Hearts of romaine and croutons, tossed in our traditional creamy dressing and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.
Smoked Sharp Cheddar Ale Soup$3.50
Smoky & creamy with a slight kick. Made with Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
SPIN DIP$11.00
Creamy blend of spinach, artichoke hearts, melted Parmesan and provolone cheese. Served with warm pita and tortilla chips.
More about Barley's Kitchen & Tap
Restaurant banner

 

Sanchos

6505 Nieman Rd, Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Sanchos
Restaurant banner

 

Barley's Kitchen + Tap-Shawnee REBUILDING

16649 Midland Dr., Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Barley's Kitchen + Tap-Shawnee REBUILDING

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Shawnee

Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Nachos

Quesadillas

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Shawnee to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston