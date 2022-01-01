Shawnee restaurants you'll love
Eggtc.
7182 Renner Road, Shawnee
|Popular items
|Southwestern Benny
|$9.99
A biscuit topped with a sausage patty, scrambled eggs and chorizo gravy. Served with a side.
|Build Your Own Omelet
|$6.99
Served with bread and a choice of breakfast potatoes, hash browns or fruit. Each ingredient $0.99
|Breakfast Tacos
|$9.99
Scrambled eggs, monterey jack and cheddar, black beans, jalapenos onions, tomatoes and avocados on three corn tortillas, with a side of sour cream, mango salsa and lettuce. Served with a side
Shawnee Mission Beach Bar and Grill
19800 Johnson Drive, Shawnee
|Popular items
|MYSTERY CAN
|$2.00
MUST BE 21 YEARS OF AGE TO ORDER BEER. WE WILL ID.
|The Beach
|$7.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion; pickle on a Brioche bun.
Add cheddar, swiss or pepperjack cheese for $0.50
|Tuesday Tacos
|$4.00
3 beef or 3 chicken tacos (no mix) with lettuce, pico and cheese in soft shell served with salsa
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Old Shawnee Pizza
6000 Rogers Rd., Shawnee
|Popular items
|CLASSIC SALAD
|$5.00
Harvest blend of lettuce, topped with an Italian cheese blend, bacon bits and
pepperoni. Served with your favorite dressing.
|LG Meat Locker
|$25.99
Pepperoni, Shredded Canadian Bacon, Smoked Bacon, Hamburger, Sausage, Italian Sausage & All Natural Mozzarella
|LG Fixins
|$25.99
Pepperoni, Shredded Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Sausage, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives & Extra All Natural Mozzarella
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
22374 W. 66th St., Shawnee
|Popular items
|Sliders
|$9.50
Three baby boogas with American cheese atop a bed of fries
|Charred Wings
|$12.50
Just like our Original Wings with the extra step of char broiling to sear in the flavor
|Boneless Wings
|$9.00
Lightly breaded, boneless and all sauced up with your choice.
Juan Jose's Taqueria
13220 W 62nd Terrace, Shawnee
|Popular items
|Carne Asada / Steak
|$8.00
|Side Queso
|$1.00
|Combo Tacos
|$8.00
Drastic Measures
5817 Nieman Rd, Shawnee
|Popular items
|Antigone
|$13.00
|Afterschool Special
|$13.00
|Deadeye Diaz
|$12.00
The Other Place
22730 Midland Drive, Shawnee
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.50
Your choice of freshly breaded or char-grilled chicken tenders with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mild buffalo wing sauce and ranch dressing in a cheddar jalapeño wrap.
|Mozzarella Stix
|$8.50
Hand cut and freshly breaded. Served with homemade marinara.
|Chicken Basket
|$12.00
Served with your choice of ranch or house made honey mustard.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Blind Box BBQ
13214 W 62nd Terr, Shawnee
|Popular items
|Notorious PIG
|$13.00
Local, smoked sausage topped with pulled pork, mac and cheese, and onion straws
|Combo #1
|$19.00
3 spare ribs, burnt ends, sausage and a choice of two sides
|Burnt End Dinner
|$16.00
1/2lb of prime, beef burnt ends
CAKES
McLain's Market
5833 Nieman Rd, Shawnee
|Popular items
|Latte
Double shot of espresso paired with your favorite milk.
|Croissants
|$1.90
Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
Limit 6 per order.
|Mini Cookie Box
|$12.00
This cookie box has 9 cookies total and has all of your favorite holiday cookies. It includes the following cookies: 1 round gingerbread cookie, 1 sugar sprinkle cookie, 2 chocolate chip cookies, 1 chocolate dipped macaroon, 3 butter cookies, and 1 cupcookie.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES
Third Coast Pizza
7820 Quivira Rd, Lenexa
Barley's Kitchen & Tap
16649 Midland Dr., Shawnee
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Hearts of romaine and croutons, tossed in our traditional creamy dressing and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.
|Smoked Sharp Cheddar Ale Soup
|$3.50
Smoky & creamy with a slight kick. Made with Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
|SPIN DIP
|$11.00
Creamy blend of spinach, artichoke hearts, melted Parmesan and provolone cheese. Served with warm pita and tortilla chips.
Sanchos
6505 Nieman Rd, Shawnee
Barley's Kitchen + Tap-Shawnee REBUILDING
16649 Midland Dr., Shawnee