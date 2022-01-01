Shawnee American restaurants you'll love

Eggtc. image

 

Eggtc.

7182 Renner Road, Shawnee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Southwestern Benny$9.99
A biscuit topped with a sausage patty, scrambled eggs and chorizo gravy. Served with a side.
Build Your Own Omelet$6.99
Served with bread and a choice of breakfast potatoes, hash browns or fruit. Each ingredient $0.99
Breakfast Tacos$9.99
Scrambled eggs, monterey jack and cheddar, black beans, jalapenos onions, tomatoes and avocados on three corn tortillas, with a side of sour cream, mango salsa and lettuce. Served with a side
More about Eggtc.
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

22374 W. 66th St., Shawnee

Avg 4.2 (1016 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Original Fried Flavored & Charred$11.00
As above, with the extra step of char broiling the "lips" to sear in the flavor.
Jumbo Soft Pretzel$8.00
A huge salted pretzel and a side of cheese for dipping
Original Wings$12.00
Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill

