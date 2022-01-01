Shawnee American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Shawnee
More about Eggtc.
Eggtc.
7182 Renner Road, Shawnee
|Popular items
|Southwestern Benny
|$9.99
A biscuit topped with a sausage patty, scrambled eggs and chorizo gravy. Served with a side.
|Build Your Own Omelet
|$6.99
Served with bread and a choice of breakfast potatoes, hash browns or fruit. Each ingredient $0.99
|Breakfast Tacos
|$9.99
Scrambled eggs, monterey jack and cheddar, black beans, jalapenos onions, tomatoes and avocados on three corn tortillas, with a side of sour cream, mango salsa and lettuce. Served with a side
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
22374 W. 66th St., Shawnee
|Popular items
|Original Fried Flavored & Charred
|$11.00
As above, with the extra step of char broiling the "lips" to sear in the flavor.
|Jumbo Soft Pretzel
|$8.00
A huge salted pretzel and a side of cheese for dipping
|Original Wings
|$12.00
Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.