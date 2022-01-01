Shawnee bars & lounges you'll love

Shawnee restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Shawnee

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

22374 W. 66th St., Shawnee

Avg 4.2 (1016 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Original Fried Flavored & Charred$11.00
As above, with the extra step of char broiling the "lips" to sear in the flavor.
Jumbo Soft Pretzel$8.00
A huge salted pretzel and a side of cheese for dipping
Original Wings$12.00
Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Drastic Measures image

 

Drastic Measures

5817 Nieman Rd, Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Antigone$13.00
Afterschool Special$13.00
Deadeye Diaz$12.00
More about Drastic Measures
The Other Place image

 

The Other Place

22730 Midland Drive, Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.50
Your choice of freshly breaded or char-grilled chicken tenders with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mild buffalo wing sauce and ranch dressing in a cheddar jalapeño wrap.
Mozzarella Stix$8.50
Hand cut and freshly breaded. Served with homemade marinara.
Chicken Basket$12.00
Served with your choice of ranch or house made honey mustard.
More about The Other Place
Blind Box BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Blind Box BBQ

13214 W 62nd Terr, Shawnee

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Notorious PIG$13.00
Local, smoked sausage topped with pulled pork, mac and cheese, and onion straws
Combo #1$19.00
3 spare ribs, burnt ends, sausage and a choice of two sides
Burnt End Dinner$16.00
1/2lb of prime, beef burnt ends
More about Blind Box BBQ
KC's Neighborhood Bar and Grill image

 

KC's Neighborhood Bar and Grill

10201 w 47th st, Merriam

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about KC's Neighborhood Bar and Grill

