Shawnee bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Shawnee
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
22374 W. 66th St., Shawnee
|Popular items
|Original Fried Flavored & Charred
|$11.00
As above, with the extra step of char broiling the "lips" to sear in the flavor.
|Jumbo Soft Pretzel
|$8.00
A huge salted pretzel and a side of cheese for dipping
|Original Wings
|$12.00
Deep fried to perfection and flavored with your choice of sauce.
More about Drastic Measures
Drastic Measures
5817 Nieman Rd, Shawnee
|Popular items
|Antigone
|$13.00
|Afterschool Special
|$13.00
|Deadeye Diaz
|$12.00
More about The Other Place
The Other Place
22730 Midland Drive, Shawnee
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.50
Your choice of freshly breaded or char-grilled chicken tenders with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mild buffalo wing sauce and ranch dressing in a cheddar jalapeño wrap.
|Mozzarella Stix
|$8.50
Hand cut and freshly breaded. Served with homemade marinara.
|Chicken Basket
|$12.00
Served with your choice of ranch or house made honey mustard.
More about Blind Box BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Blind Box BBQ
13214 W 62nd Terr, Shawnee
|Popular items
|Notorious PIG
|$13.00
Local, smoked sausage topped with pulled pork, mac and cheese, and onion straws
|Combo #1
|$19.00
3 spare ribs, burnt ends, sausage and a choice of two sides
|Burnt End Dinner
|$16.00
1/2lb of prime, beef burnt ends