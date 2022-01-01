Shawnee sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Shawnee
More about Old Shawnee Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Old Shawnee Pizza
6000 Rogers Rd., Shawnee
|Popular items
|CLASSIC SALAD
|$5.00
Harvest blend of lettuce, topped with an Italian cheese blend, bacon bits and
pepperoni. Served with your favorite dressing.
|LG Meat Locker
|$25.99
Pepperoni, Shredded Canadian Bacon, Smoked Bacon, Hamburger, Sausage, Italian Sausage & All Natural Mozzarella
|LG Fixins
|$25.99
Pepperoni, Shredded Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Sausage, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives & Extra All Natural Mozzarella
More about Blind Box BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Blind Box BBQ
13214 W 62nd Terr, Shawnee
|Popular items
|Notorious PIG
|$13.00
Local, smoked sausage topped with pulled pork, mac and cheese, and onion straws
|Combo #1
|$19.00
3 spare ribs, burnt ends, sausage and a choice of two sides
|Burnt End Dinner
|$16.00
1/2lb of prime, beef burnt ends