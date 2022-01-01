Shawnee sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Shawnee

Old Shawnee Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Old Shawnee Pizza

6000 Rogers Rd., Shawnee

Avg 4.8 (4349 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CLASSIC SALAD$5.00
Harvest blend of lettuce, topped with an Italian cheese blend, bacon bits and
pepperoni. Served with your favorite dressing.
LG Meat Locker$25.99
Pepperoni, Shredded Canadian Bacon, Smoked Bacon, Hamburger, Sausage, Italian Sausage & All Natural Mozzarella
LG Fixins$25.99
Pepperoni, Shredded Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Sausage, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black Olives & Extra All Natural Mozzarella
Blind Box BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Blind Box BBQ

13214 W 62nd Terr, Shawnee

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Notorious PIG$13.00
Local, smoked sausage topped with pulled pork, mac and cheese, and onion straws
Combo #1$19.00
3 spare ribs, burnt ends, sausage and a choice of two sides
Burnt End Dinner$16.00
1/2lb of prime, beef burnt ends
Third Coast Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Third Coast Pizza

7820 Quivira Rd, Lenexa

Avg 4.7 (177 reviews)
Takeout
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Shawnee

