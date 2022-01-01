Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Shawnee

Shawnee restaurants
Toast

Shawnee restaurants that serve avocado toast

Item pic

 

Eggtc.

7182 Renner Road, Shawnee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast Breakfast$10.99
Wheat toast, topped with fresh avocado spread, arugula, sliced fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and a balsamic glaze drizzle. Served with two eggs and a side
Avocado Toast$10.99
Wheat toast topped with fresh avocado spread, arugula, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and a balsamic glaze drizzle. Served with two eggs and your choice of a seasoned potatoes, hash browns or fruit.
More about Eggtc.
Item pic

CAKES

McLain's Market

5833 Nieman Rd, Shawnee

Avg 4.7 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$7.00
A McLain's Classic! Avocado spread, tomatoes, and feta, on nine grain bread.
More about McLain's Market

