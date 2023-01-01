Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Belgian waffles in
Shawnee
/
Shawnee
/
Belgian Waffles
Shawnee restaurants that serve belgian waffles
The Big Biscuit - Shawnee
12276 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Shawnee
No reviews yet
Classic Belgian Waffle
$8.99
dusted with powdered sugar
More about The Big Biscuit - Shawnee
Eggtc. - Shawnee
7182 Renner Road, Shawnee
No reviews yet
Belgian Waffle
$8.99
More about Eggtc. - Shawnee
