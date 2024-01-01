Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bourbon chicken in Shawnee

Shawnee restaurants
Shawnee restaurants that serve bourbon chicken

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Blind Box BBQ

13214 W 62nd Terr, Shawnee

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Bourbon Chicken Breast$15.00
Tender chicken breast, glazed with our sweet BBQ sauce, with choice of 2 sides.
More about Blind Box BBQ
Barley's Kitchen + Tap - Shawnee

16649 Midland Dr., Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BOURBON CHICKEN SANDWICH --$12.00
Ham, turkey, Cheddar and Provolone cheese and smoked in-house. Stacked with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo & served on Farm to Market grains galore. All sandwiches are served a la carte. Carry out items include a $.50 environmentally friendly packaging fee.
More about Barley's Kitchen + Tap - Shawnee

