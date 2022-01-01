Cheesecake in Shawnee
Shawnee restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about Barley's Kitchen & Tap
Barley's Kitchen & Tap
16649 Midland Dr., Shawnee
|House made Cheesecake of the day
|$7.00
More about McLain's Market
CAKES
McLain's Market
5833 Nieman Rd, Shawnee
|Key Lime Cheesecake
|$50.00
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
Our twist on the classic key lime pie! Key lime cheesecake, on top of a graham cracker crust, topped with whipped cream, and slices of lime!
|Dozen Mini Cheesecakes
|$26.00
An assortment of our mini cheesecakes.