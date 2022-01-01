Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Shawnee

Shawnee restaurants
Shawnee restaurants that serve cheesecake

Barley's Kitchen & Tap

16649 Midland Dr., Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
House made Cheesecake of the day$7.00
More about Barley's Kitchen & Tap
CAKES

McLain's Market

5833 Nieman Rd, Shawnee

Avg 4.7 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Cheesecake$50.00
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
Our twist on the classic key lime pie! Key lime cheesecake, on top of a graham cracker crust, topped with whipped cream, and slices of lime!
Dozen Mini Cheesecakes$26.00
An assortment of our mini cheesecakes.
More about McLain's Market

