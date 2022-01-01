Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Shawnee

Shawnee restaurants
Shawnee restaurants that serve chef salad

Pegah's Family Restaurant

11005 Johnson Drive, Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chef's Salad$12.99
Salad mix, ham, turkey, cheddar jack, egg, tomato
More about Pegah's Family Restaurant
The Other Place - Shawnee

22730 Midland Drive, Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gluten Free Chef Salad$12.50
Mixed greens topped with tomato, cucumber, fresh mushrooms, sliced egg, ham, turkey & cheddar cheese.
Chef Salad$12.50
Mixed greens topped with tomato, cucumber, fresh mushrooms, sliced egg, ham, turkey & cheddar cheese.
More about The Other Place - Shawnee

