Chicken pizza in Shawnee

Old Shawnee Pizza - Shawnee
6000 Rogers Rd., Shawnee
|MD Pizza of the Month "HONEY CHIPOTLE CHICKEN"
|$25.99
Chipotle Pizza Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Roasted Corn & Poblano Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese and Drizzled with Hot Honey.
|SM Pizza of the Month "HONEY CHIPOTLE CHICKEN"
|$18.49
Chipotle Pizza Sauce, Fajita Chicken, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Roasted Corn & Poblano Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese and Drizzled with Hot Honey.
Johnny's Tavern - Shawnee
13131 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$11.99
Fresh baked pizza with bbq sacue, grilled chicken, and red onion. Try it with cream cheese!
|18" BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$19.99
Fresh baked pizza with bbq sacue, grilled chicken, and red onion. Try it with cream cheese!