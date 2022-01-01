Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Shawnee

Go
Shawnee restaurants
Toast

Shawnee restaurants that serve chicken salad

Old Shawnee Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Old Shawnee Pizza

6000 Rogers Rd., Shawnee

Avg 4.8 (4349 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SALAD
GRILLED OR CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
Harvest Blend lettuce topped with red onion, diced egg, cherry tomato,
topped with an Italian cheese blend and finished off with chopped grilled or crispy
chicken and your favorite dressing.
More about Old Shawnee Pizza
Consumer pic

 

The Other Place

22730 Midland Drive, Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Strip Salad$12.00
Hand breaded or char-grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber & croûtons
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.50
Fresh chicken tenders, green peppers & onions sautéed in our Santa Fe sauce and topped with red peppers & tortilla chips. Served with salsa and ranch dressing.
More about The Other Place
Item pic

CAKES

McLain's Market

5833 Nieman Rd, Shawnee

Avg 4.7 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Scoop of Chicken Salad$3.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
A McLain’s Classic! Chicken salad (chicken, celery, cranberries, almonds, cream cheese, monterey jack), spring mix, tomatoes, and carrots, on nine grain bread. Served with a side of chips.
More about McLain's Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Shawnee

Philly Cheesesteaks

Tacos

Cobb Salad

Avocado Toast

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Spaghetti

Salmon

Map

More near Shawnee to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Lees Summit

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston