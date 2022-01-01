Chicken salad in Shawnee
Shawnee restaurants that serve chicken salad
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Old Shawnee Pizza
6000 Rogers Rd., Shawnee
|NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SALAD
|GRILLED OR CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
Harvest Blend lettuce topped with red onion, diced egg, cherry tomato,
topped with an Italian cheese blend and finished off with chopped grilled or crispy
chicken and your favorite dressing.
The Other Place
22730 Midland Drive, Shawnee
|Chicken Strip Salad
|$12.00
Hand breaded or char-grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber & croûtons
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Fresh chicken tenders, green peppers & onions sautéed in our Santa Fe sauce and topped with red peppers & tortilla chips. Served with salsa and ranch dressing.
CAKES
McLain's Market
5833 Nieman Rd, Shawnee
|Scoop of Chicken Salad
|$3.00
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
A McLain’s Classic! Chicken salad (chicken, celery, cranberries, almonds, cream cheese, monterey jack), spring mix, tomatoes, and carrots, on nine grain bread. Served with a side of chips.