Chicken salad sandwiches in Shawnee
Shawnee restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
More about Pegah's Family Restaurant
Pegah's Family Restaurant
11005 Johnson Drive, Shawnee
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.99
Homemade chicken salad, lettuce, sourdough bread
More about McLain's Market - Shawnee, KS
McLain's Market - Shawnee, KS
5833 Nieman Rd, Shawnee
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
A McLain’s Classic! Chicken salad (chicken, celery, cranberries, almonds, cream cheese, monterey jack), spring mix, tomatoes, and carrots, on nine grain bread. Served with a side of chips.
