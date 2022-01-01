Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Shawnee

Shawnee restaurants
Shawnee restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

22374 W. 66th St., Shawnee

Avg 4.2 (1016 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Korean Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Choose Breaded or Grilled Chicken Breast coated with Gojo sauce, topped with Swiss cheese & Slaw
Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Pick your flavor
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Chicken breast breaded, fried and buffaloized served on a bun
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

 

The Other Place

22730 Midland Drive, Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich$11.50
An 8 oz chicken breast, char-grilled or hand breaded and fried golden brown. Served with house made honey mustard, lettuce, tomato & pickle.
More about The Other Place
Item pic

 

Barley's Kitchen & Tap

16649 Midland Dr., Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Stroud’s Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Breaded, boneless chicken breast dipped in our Stroud’s Spicy Hot sauce, topped with sweet pickle and mayo on a toasted Farm to Market ciabatta bun.
More about Barley's Kitchen & Tap
3d2bcdbc-739d-4b39-8982-9a78161bbdb3 image

CAKES

McLain's Market

5833 Nieman Rd, Shawnee

Avg 4.7 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Sandwich$11.00
A McLain’s Classic! Chicken, bacon, lettuce, cheese, onion, tomato, and BBQ ranch dressing, on ciabatta. Served with a side of fries.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
A McLain’s Classic! Chicken salad (chicken, celery, cranberries, almonds, cream cheese, monterey jack), spring mix, tomatoes, and carrots, on nine grain bread. Served with a side of chips.
More about McLain's Market

