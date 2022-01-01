Chicken sandwiches in Shawnee
Shawnee restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
22374 W. 66th St., Shawnee
|Korean Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Choose Breaded or Grilled Chicken Breast coated with Gojo sauce, topped with Swiss cheese & Slaw
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Pick your flavor
|Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Chicken breast breaded, fried and buffaloized served on a bun
More about The Other Place
The Other Place
22730 Midland Drive, Shawnee
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
An 8 oz chicken breast, char-grilled or hand breaded and fried golden brown. Served with house made honey mustard, lettuce, tomato & pickle.
More about Barley's Kitchen & Tap
Barley's Kitchen & Tap
16649 Midland Dr., Shawnee
|Stroud’s Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Breaded, boneless chicken breast dipped in our Stroud’s Spicy Hot sauce, topped with sweet pickle and mayo on a toasted Farm to Market ciabatta bun.
More about McLain's Market
CAKES
McLain's Market
5833 Nieman Rd, Shawnee
|Chicken Bacon Sandwich
|$11.00
A McLain’s Classic! Chicken, bacon, lettuce, cheese, onion, tomato, and BBQ ranch dressing, on ciabatta. Served with a side of fries.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
A McLain’s Classic! Chicken salad (chicken, celery, cranberries, almonds, cream cheese, monterey jack), spring mix, tomatoes, and carrots, on nine grain bread. Served with a side of chips.