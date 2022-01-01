Chicken tenders in Shawnee

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawnee restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Eggtc. image

 

Eggtc.

7182 Renner Road, Shawnee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strips$4.99
3 chicken strips with a side
More about Eggtc.
Shawnee Mission Beach Bar and Grill image

 

Shawnee Mission Beach Bar and Grill

19800 Johnson Drive, Shawnee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$9.00
Four plump and juicy tenders served w/fries or tots. Choice of ranch, honey mustard or BBQ sauce
More about Shawnee Mission Beach Bar and Grill
Consumer pic

 

The Other Place

22730 Midland Drive, Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Half pound of hand breaded white meat tenders with choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Strip Salad$12.00
Hand breaded or char-grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber & croûtons
More about The Other Place
Consumer pic

 

Barley's Kitchen & Tap

16649 Midland Dr., Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN TENDERS$16.00
Four tenders marinated in buttermilk and lightly fried. Served with beef-fat French fries and your choice of Helga honey mustard, bleu cheese or Stroud’s buttermilk ranch. Add some extra flavor and have them tossed in Stroud’s Spicy Hot sauce or BBQ sauce. Pair with a malty ESB.
More about Barley's Kitchen & Tap
Item pic

CAKES

McLain's Market

5833 Nieman Rd, Shawnee

Avg 4.7 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Chicken Fingers$6.00
All kids meals are served with fries + applesauce.
Chicken Tenders$9.00
Three hand-breaded tenders, with a choice of coffee BBQ, honey mustard, or classic ranch. Served with fries.
More about McLain's Market

