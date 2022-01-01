Chicken tenders in Shawnee
Shawnee restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Shawnee Mission Beach Bar and Grill
Shawnee Mission Beach Bar and Grill
19800 Johnson Drive, Shawnee
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
Four plump and juicy tenders served w/fries or tots. Choice of ranch, honey mustard or BBQ sauce
More about The Other Place
The Other Place
22730 Midland Drive, Shawnee
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
Half pound of hand breaded white meat tenders with choice of dipping sauce.
|Chicken Strip Salad
|$12.00
Hand breaded or char-grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber & croûtons
More about Barley's Kitchen & Tap
Barley's Kitchen & Tap
16649 Midland Dr., Shawnee
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$16.00
Four tenders marinated in buttermilk and lightly fried. Served with beef-fat French fries and your choice of Helga honey mustard, bleu cheese or Stroud’s buttermilk ranch. Add some extra flavor and have them tossed in Stroud’s Spicy Hot sauce or BBQ sauce. Pair with a malty ESB.