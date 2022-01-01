Chicken wraps in Shawnee
Shawnee restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Shawnee Mission Beach Bar and Grill
19800 Johnson Drive, Shawnee
|Chicken Bacon Wrap
|$7.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheese mix, lettuce, tomato & ranch in a Chipotle tortilla
The Other Place
22730 Midland Drive, Shawnee
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.50
Your choice of freshly breaded or char-grilled chicken tenders with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mild buffalo wing sauce and ranch dressing in a cheddar jalapeño wrap.
|Cajun Chicken Pepper-Jack Wrap
|$11.50
Char-grilled chicken breast coated with Cajun seasoning & topped with our house made ranch dressing, pepper jack cheese, lettuce & tomato.