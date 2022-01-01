Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Shawnee

Shawnee restaurants
Shawnee restaurants that serve chili

Eggtc. image

 

Eggtc.

7182 Renner Road, Shawnee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese Omelet$9.99
Beef chili and cheddar topped with sour cream and onions
More about Eggtc.
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tanner's Bar & Grill

22374 W. 66th St., Shawnee

Avg 4.2 (1016 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHILI
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Juan Jose's Taqueria

13220 W 62nd Terrace, Shawnee

Avg 4.7 (56 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Colorado Burrito$9.00
Slow cooked beef with a dry chili sauce, rice and beans. Topped with cheddar cheese and the dry chili sauce. Served with a side of chips and a choice of one of our homemade salsas.
More about Juan Jose's Taqueria
Consumer pic

 

The Other Place

22730 Midland Drive, Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Gumbo$6.00
Black and green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella cheese topped with our homemade chili.
Bowl of Chili$5.50
Original recipe served for over 45 years.
Cup of Chili$4.00
Original recipe served for over 45 years.
More about The Other Place

