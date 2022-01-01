Chili in Shawnee
Shawnee restaurants that serve chili
Eggtc.
7182 Renner Road, Shawnee
|Chili Cheese Omelet
|$9.99
Beef chili and cheddar topped with sour cream and onions
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tanner's Bar & Grill
22374 W. 66th St., Shawnee
|CHILI
Juan Jose's Taqueria
13220 W 62nd Terrace, Shawnee
|Chili Colorado Burrito
|$9.00
Slow cooked beef with a dry chili sauce, rice and beans. Topped with cheddar cheese and the dry chili sauce. Served with a side of chips and a choice of one of our homemade salsas.
The Other Place
22730 Midland Drive, Shawnee
|Chili Gumbo
|$6.00
Black and green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella cheese topped with our homemade chili.
|Bowl of Chili
|$5.50
Original recipe served for over 45 years.
|Cup of Chili
|$4.00
Original recipe served for over 45 years.