Chocolate cake in Shawnee

Shawnee restaurants
Shawnee restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Barley's Kitchen + Tap - Shawnee

16649 Midland Dr., Shawnee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(NOT-SO-GERMAN) GERMAN CHOCOLATE CAKE$7.00
A traditional triple-layer German chocolate caketopped with coconut-pecan frosting.
More about Barley's Kitchen + Tap - Shawnee
Item pic

CAKES

McLain's Market - Shawnee, KS

5833 Nieman Rd, Shawnee

Avg 4.7 (349 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake$18.50
Our classic chocolate chip cookie, baked as a cake, topped with white buttercream and sprinkles. The perfect sweet to bring to any celebration!
4" Tall Classic Chocolate Cake (serves 4-5)$20.00
Our classic chocolate cake. This cake is perfect for parties of 4-5. Celebrate anything with this rich and delicious chocolate cake!
More about McLain's Market - Shawnee, KS

