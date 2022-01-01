Chocolate cake in Shawnee
Shawnee restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Barley's Kitchen + Tap - Shawnee
16649 Midland Dr., Shawnee
|(NOT-SO-GERMAN) GERMAN CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$7.00
A traditional triple-layer German chocolate caketopped with coconut-pecan frosting.
CAKES
McLain's Market - Shawnee, KS
5833 Nieman Rd, Shawnee
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake
|$18.50
Our classic chocolate chip cookie, baked as a cake, topped with white buttercream and sprinkles. The perfect sweet to bring to any celebration!
|4" Tall Classic Chocolate Cake (serves 4-5)
|$20.00
Our classic chocolate cake. This cake is perfect for parties of 4-5. Celebrate anything with this rich and delicious chocolate cake!